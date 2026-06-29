Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Pikachu

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Name: PIKACHU

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 4 months old

Color: Buff Tabby

Type: Domestic Shorthair mix

Location To Adopt: Foster Home Photo: Attached

Pikachu is a highly affectionate cat who loves snuggles, kisses, and purring LOUDLY (especially when given Churu!). He is a fun & spunky kitten who loves to play! After spending his first 2 months of life outside, he is still learning how to trust new humans and sometimes gets spooked with loud sounds. While he may need some grace in getting acclimated to a new home, he is a loving and silly little kitten who will bring lots of smiles to his forever family! If interested in meeting, please contact his foster mom: dodickman@gmail.com to set up a meet and greet!

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