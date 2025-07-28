Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Princess

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Princess! She is 4 years old.

Meet Princess. This 4-year-young smiling bundle of joy is playful, energetic, full of love, independent and goofy! She adores car rides and will happily snuggle up for cuddles after a day of fun. Princess is GREAT with kids (6-12) and all adults too! All she wants is a family to love - Could it be yours??? PS: Princess is a Dolly’s Dream Dog so extra fun fact... when this sweet smile goes to her forever home she’ll even go home with some extra gifts! -ALSO- Princess is Heartworm Positive and Pet Alliance will cover the treatment when you adopt. Please visit to learn more about this wonderful soul of a dog who would LOVE to find a forever home. Thank you!

Thank you to our partners!

©2022 Cox Media Group