Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Remi

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Name: REMI

Gender: Spayed Female

Age: 7 years

Weight: 61 pounds

Color: Brindle

Type: Mixed Large Breed

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter, 2800 County Home Road

Remi is a loving and sweet-natured female dog who is eager to find her forever home. With her gentle demeanor and affectionate nature, she’s sure to win over anyone she meets. Remi loves to be around people but can be a bit picky about her doggy friends! Remi will shower her future family with warmth, loyalty, and endless tail wags. Whether it’s lounging on the couch with you or enjoying an outdoor walk, she’s always ready for quality time and companionship. This charming girl is looking for a family who will cherish her as much as she’ll cherish them. If you’re seeking a sweet, loving dog to add joy and cuddles to your life, Remi is ready to fill that role. Come meet her and see for yourself what a special friend she could be! Her adoption has been sponsored by a lovely person in memory of the beloved Atom, A sweet senior who was adopted from Pet Alliance in 2019!

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