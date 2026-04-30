Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Rex

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello, my name is Rex. I’m a super friendly, happy young adult dog who is ready to find my forever home. I am a very playful, sweet guy who loves squeaky toys and being around people. I grew up around children of all ages and love to play with them, too. I’m oh-so-ready for a family who is oh-so-ready to wake up to my smiley face everyday! Come visit me at the Pet Alliance Orlando Shelter to see if I am the perfect guy for you!

Name: Rex

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 7 months

Weight: 40 pounds

Color: White & Black

Type: Mixed Large Breed

Location To Adopt: 4311 S John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL, 32839

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