Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Rosie

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Rosie, a sweet and gentle 10-year-old girl with a heart full of love to give. Though shy at first, Rosie is the kind of dog who forms deep bonds once she feels safe and secure. She thrives in a calm, patient environment where she can open up at her own pace. Once she trusts you, she’ll melt into your side for snuggles and quietly follow you from room to room just to be near. Rosie is the perfect companion for someone looking for a loyal, low-key friend to share quiet moments and unconditional love. She’s ready to find her forever home where she can feel safe, cherished, and truly at peace.

Name: Rosie

Age: 10 years old

Weight: 16 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Small Mixed Breed

Color: Cream / White

Location: Sanford Shelter

Thank you to our partners!

