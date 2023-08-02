Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Ruby

Dogs are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Ruby!

She’s 4 years old. She loves toys so much and will carry around whatever you give her. She’s also a big fan of treats, attention, and car rides. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by Stanley Steemer.

If you are interested in adopting Ruby, come meet them at the Sanford Shelter today!

