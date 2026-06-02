Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Russell

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Russell, the ultimate sweetheart! This guy is absolutely bursting with love and is on a mission to find his forever family. Whether he’s showing off his playful side or soaking up every bit of attention he can get, Russell is a total charmer. He’s already a pro at making friends at the dog park and is a huge fan of his humans. If you’re looking for a loyal, fun-loving companion, come meet Russell at the Pet Alliance Orlando shelter today—he might just be your new best friend!

Name: Russell

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 4 years old

Color: Black and White

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Weight: 63 pounds

Location To Adopt: 4311 S John Young Parkway, Orlando

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