Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Saige

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Name: Sagie

Gender: Spayed Female

Age: 1½-year-old Color: Black

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter Photo: Attached

Sagie is a 1½-year-old pup with a big personality and an even bigger heart! This sweet girl is full of excitement and enthusiasm for life. She loves meeting new friends and can sometimes get a little carried away with her excitement, so she is looking for a patient family who will help her learn to slow down and channel her energy in positive ways. Sagie is a smart girl who is motivated by tasty treats, which makes training and learning new skills a fun and rewarding experience. With consistency, patience, and positive reinforcement, she will continue building confidence and becoming the best companion she can be. Sagie would love a home where she can continue building her social skills. With guidance, patience, and plenty of opportunities for play and enrichment, she will thrive with a family ready to help her grow. If you’re looking for a fun, loving dog who will keep you smiling and is ready to learn and grow with her forever family, Sagie may be the perfect match for you!

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