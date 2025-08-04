Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Simba

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Simba! He is 5 months old.

Hello! My name is Simba, and I am so ready to find my furever home. I am a very sweet, affectionate guy that LOVES attention! I love to play, and love to be pet. I have something called Pectus excavatum-- which means my chest (specifically sternum and ribs) was formed differently than normal. It is strongly recommended that my new family follows up with a specialist or surgeon about my condition. The nice folks here at Pet Alliance can give more information about my condition when you visit and fall in love with me. I currently call the Orlando Cat Shelter home. Can’t wait to meet you and hear you say that I am the most purrfect guy for you!

Thank you to our partners!

