Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Smokie

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Smokie! She is 2 years old.

Hi, I’m SMOKIE. a shy 2-year-old grey and white beauty ready to find my furever home. Please don’t let these eyes of mine fool you… I love to play with lasers, teaser wands, and cat scratchers! My ideal home would be a quiet one with a patient purrson that understands that as much as I am shy, I’m also just as sweet. Open Paw Invite to visit me, learn more about me, hopefully fall in love with me, and ADOPT me!

Thank you to our partners!

