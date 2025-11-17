Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Snookie

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

Hello! My name is Snookie, and I’m ready to find my forever home! Looking for a sweet lap cat? Look no further! I am a curious, petite 4-year-old cat who loves to play and curl up on your lap or right beside you. I’ve lived well with other cats and young children, and we all got along great. My favorite game is chasing laser pointers – I LOVE them! Even though my personality is perfect, I’m being overlooked here at the shelter because of my appearance. I currently have gingivitis and an allergic skin disease (which shows as chin acne and ear inflammation/infections). I’m on medication to manage these conditions, but as you may notice in my photo, there’s some fur discoloration. The wonderful shelter staff taking care of me here can provide more information about my care and tell you what a great patient I am. I have the cutest meow, as well as the most calming purr, and you can hear plus feel all the love I have in my heart when you visit me at the Pet Alliance Downtown Cat Shelter located at 777 W. Central Blvd. Thank you!

Name: SNOOKIE

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 9.5 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: Grey & White

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter, 777 W Central Blvd, Orlando

