Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Solana

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Solana and I’m looking for my furever home! I am a super sweet girl that loves lots of head scratches and pets. I am a little shy when meeting new people but once I feel comfy around you, I’m very sweet. My most purrfect home would be with someone who has a quiet home where we can live our best lives together!

Name: Solana

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 7 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: White with grey markings

Location: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter

Thank you to our partners!

