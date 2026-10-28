Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Zeus

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Name: Zeus

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 11 years / 5 months

Weight: 44 pounds

Color: White & Black

Type: Mixed Large Breed

Location To Adopt: Orlando Shelter, 4311 S John Young Parkway

Description: Hello, my name is Zeus! I’m a friendly and distinguished handsome fella who has a lot of life left in him! I am a special needs adoption because as a senior, I have some daily needs to keep me comfortable in my senior years. The nice staff at Pet Alliance will provide more info when you visit my sweet face. I enjoy slow walks around town while sniffing all the good smells. I also enjoy meeting new people and really like butt scratches while cuddling close to my humans. I will do the best in a calm, quiet home. Cause that’s me: Calm & Quiet! Come visit me and fall in love today!

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