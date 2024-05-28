Pearl Jam and Bradley Cooper Team Up For Live Mash-Up

Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid stage to shoot footage for a remake of the film "A Star Is Born" on day two of the 2017 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

By Jay Edwards

Bradley Cooper was at the BottleRock Music Fest in Napa Valley where Pearl Jam was performing over the holiday weekend and he hopped on stage to sing one of the hit songs from “A Star Is Born.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

