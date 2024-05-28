Pearl Jam and Bradley Cooper Team Up For Live Mash-Up

Bradley Cooper was at the BottleRock Music Fest in Napa Valley where Pearl Jam was performing over the holiday weekend and he hopped on stage to sing one of the hit songs from “A Star Is Born.”
Bradley Cooper famously channeled Eddie Vedder for his performance as Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born. In something of a full circle moment, Vedder's Pearl Jam welcomed Cooper to perform "Maybe It's Time" during the band's set at BottleRock Napa Valley.— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 26, 2024
Credit: AdmiralNeeda / YT pic.twitter.com/IxEOlRwvsX