Watch The Original Odd Couple Opening And Watch Another Famous Show’s Cast Do The Theme Song Acapella

Today is November 13th, the day Felix Unger was asked to remove himself from his place of residence.

And so begins “The Odd Couple” tv show opening sequence.

The entire opening goes:

"On November 13th, Felix Unger was asked to remove himself from his place of residence. That request came from his wife. Deep down, he knew she was right, but he also knew that someday he would return to her. With nowhere else to go, he appeared at the home of his childhood friend, Oscar Madison. Sometime earlier, Madison's wife had thrown him out, requesting that he never return. Can two divorced men share an apartment without driving each other crazy?"

November 13th was chosen because it is Gary Marshall, the show’s producers, birthday.

Watch the opening below.

Then below that watch, the cast from “Friends” do their take on “The Odd Couple Theme”.