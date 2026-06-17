Peter Frampton joins the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Guitar legend Peter Frampton performs during his Never Say Never tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte on June 25, 2023.

He’s a GRAMMY award-winner, a Rock Hall inductee and he’s been interviewed thousands of times. However, we promise you, no one has ever asked him the question Brandi was almost too embarrassed to ask, but she did!

Peter Frampton joined us on-air to talk his new single “Lions at the Gate” featuring Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. Plus, his new album was a family affair, titled “Carry the Light,” it produced by his son!

Have a listen to Peter Frampton on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show...