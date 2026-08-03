Phil Collins says he nearly died in 2024, children were called to say goodbye

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Musician Phil Collins performs at The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 supported by Novae at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Yesterday, I saw Phil Collins trending online and something about his health and I feared the worst, but it was just a false alarm. Thank God!

Phil was trending online yesterday because he did an interview with The Sunday Times where he talked about nearly dying back in 2024.

According to “American Songwriter,” Phil said “There were some decisions to be made about ‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’ kind of thing.” He added, “My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye.”

Phil has discussed problem with alcohol in the past, dating back to 1999. In 2012, Phil ended up in the ICU with acute pancreatitis and after that, he got sober.

However, Phil said in the interview with The Sunday Times that “things went all wonky” in 2020 after he found out that his ex-wife, with whom he’d reconciled, got married to another man while she was still living with him.

Phil said that he isn’t sure exactly when he started drinking again, because “when I was drinking, the calendar goes out the window.” He said, “I’d have wine when I woke up. That was what I’d want for breakfast, a glass of wine. But I didn’t drink into the night, you know. So I wasn’t really aware of having a problem, to be honest.”

In November of 2023, Phil Collins was rushed back to the hospital. He spent seven months in the hospital, which lead to his near-death experience in April 2024 where hi sfive children were called in to say goodbye to him.

Phil said, “I was very lucky to have come out of that,” he said. “Needless to say, I haven’t had a drink since.”