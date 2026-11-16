Phil Collins tells Rock Hall attendees, “You haven’t heard the last of me”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Inductee Phil Collins speaks onstage during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Phil Collins made a surprise appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend in LA.

He was there to be inducted as a solo artist and as you probably already know, Phil has faced quite a few severe health struggles over the years, which lead to his retirement.

At the induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in LA, Phil told the crowd, “You haven’t heard the last of me, I promise you that.”

According to Billboard, Phil’s induction as a solo artist comes after years of health issues for the 75-year old singer/songwriter/drummer. A 2007 spinal injury caused nerve damage, leaving him unable to grip a drumstick, and he has since undergone knee surgeries and dealt with ongoing mobility problems.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on 12/8 from 8-11pm on ABC.

If you want a look at Phil’s induction before then, you can check it out below.