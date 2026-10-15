Planning on traveling for Halloween. Here’s a few tips on things you can’t do at the airport!

After all the time since the Transportation Safety Authority (TSA) has been around, you would think people would know better by now. But maybe that’s asking too much. This seems OBVIOUS . . . but the TSA is reminding Halloween travelers that they can’t bring FAKE weapons and bombs through security, even if they “need” them for their costume.

(I guess it isn’t obvious to EVERYONE since some idiots still get caught trying to carry REAL weapons through security checkpoints.)

If you ARE flying this Halloween, the TSA has released this list of guidelines:

1. You CAN wear a costume, within reason. Comfortable, pajama-like costumes are okay . . . but keep the elaborate, intense costumes packed away.

As usual, you can’t be wearing anything with metal . . . and you’ll be asked to remove masks covering your face. You should also avoid full-face make-up . . . because you may have to wash it off to get through the TSA checkpoint.

2. Don’t bring any weapon-like accessories. You won’t be able to bring anything that LOOKS like an explosive . . . in a carry-on OR checked luggage.

Prop knives, swords, lightsabers, brooms, pitchforks, and guns are also not allowed in carry-ons. They’re PROBABLY fine in checked bags . . . but the final judgement sits with the TSA officers on duty.

3. Powder and liquid make-up are allowed. They’re cool in both carry-on and checked luggage, but you have to follow normal carry-on rules.

In carry-ons, powder and solid makeup in quantities greater than 12 ounces needs to be placed in a separate bin for X-ray screening.

Liquid makeup must follow the “3-1-1” rule for liquids . . . where it must be 3.4 ounces or less and fit into a 1-quart, clear, resealable bag. If you have more than that, check it.

4. Candy of all sizes is allowed. But it’s a good practice to remove any large hauls of candy from a carry-on, and place it in a bin separately.

5. Pumpkins, even carved jack-o-lanterns, are allowed in carry-on bags.