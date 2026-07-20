Previously never heard 40-year-old Guns N’ Roses rehearsal tape surfaced online

DETROIT, MI - MAY 7: (L-R) Drummer Steven Adler, Duff McKagan, vocals Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and guitarist Izzy Stradlin of the music group Guns N' Roses pose for a portrait on May 7, 1988, at the Detroit State Theater in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Someone went digging in the vault and came out with a gem!

A previously unheard tape of some an early Guns N’ Roses rehearsal has surfaced online, featuring early versions of songs from their debut album, Appetite For Destruction.

According to Louder Sound, the recording was made prior to the band signed to Geffen Records and includes songs like Nightrain, My Michelle, and Rocket Queen.

The tape, dated January 1, 1986, was likely recorded at the Gardner Studio in Hollywood where the band spent time working on their music.