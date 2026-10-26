The real reason why Elton John will never sell his music catalog

Some artists have cashed in on selling their entire music catalog’s and will never have to work another day in their life, if they so choose.

A few of those include:

Queen in 2024 for $1.27 billion

Pink Floyd in 2024 for $400 million

KISS in 2024 for over $300 million

Sting sold his catalog in 2022, including his solo work and songs from The Police, for $300 million

However, one person’s name you’ll probably never see on that list is Elton John. Why does he have no interest in selling? Well, it’s simple, he has plenty of money, a very nice problem to have.

Elton John’s lyricist, Bernie Taupin, says they have no interest in selling their music catalog because they don’t need the money. According to “People,” he said, “We don’t need the money. We both have offspring, and why don’t we leave it up to them?”

Elton and Bernie have been working together for more than 50 years and have hits together like “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song” and Bernie said, “I don’t think there’s anything right now that could make me say yes,” he said. “I got in trouble the other day for saying I don’t need the money — which doesn’t mean that I’ve got a lot of money, it just means I live very frugally. So, what am I going to do with it?”