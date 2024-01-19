Reality Roundup: 'Love Is Blind' season 6 cast revealed, 'Vanderpump' spinoff and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

The cast for the sixth season of the reality show, based around falling in love without first seeing your partner, has arrived. This time around, the contestants are from Charlotte, North Carolina. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host the 10-episode season, which sees 30 new singles attempt to get engaged to people they meet while dating in separate pods. The first six episodes of the season drop on February 14, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Vanderpump Rules/The Valley (Bravo)

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere party took place Wednesday night, and Bravo took the opportunity to announce a new spinoff series called The Valley. The spinoff will star Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, along with some new faces. According to the show's official description, the cast will "trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships." The Valley is set to premiere this spring.

Summer House (Bravo)

Sam Feher and Kory Keefer have called it quits after more than a year of dating. Sam confirmed the news on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast this week. "When I ended it, he was shocked," she said. "He was, I think, floored that I was actually leaving." The reason for the split? Sam said she never felt Kory took the relationship seriously. She said she told him she loved him, but he never said it back. Summer House season 8 premieres Thursday, February 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.