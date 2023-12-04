The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Doing A Spring/Summer Tour In 2024 With 2 Florida Stops

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live at the Alamodome - May 17, 2023 The Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the Alamodome on May 17, 2023 with The Strokes, and Thundercat for an amazing show in front of an almost completely sold out crowd! (Johnnie Walker)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers just announced a spring and summer tour for 2024 with a date in West Palm Beach and Tampa, and those are the only Florida dates so far. Plus the Tampa show will include Ice Cube, and they’re playing the amp which seems like a smaller venue than the band normally plays. When I saw them on their last tour through Orlando they played Camping World Stadium! So to switch from stadiums to amphitheaters is going to make this an even hotter show that will probably sell out fairly quickly.

Tickets go on sale this week at this link.

Jun. 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre With IRONTOM

Jun. 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

