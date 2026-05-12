Red Hot Chili Peppers cash in on $300 million catalog sale

FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Kia Forum INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers attend the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for FIREAID)
By Jay Edwards

The Red Hot Chili Peppers just split $300 million four ways, $75 million each from the sale of their entire music catalog

Warner Brothers bought the catalog, which includes 13 studio albums and decades of songs that generate around $26 million annually.

Warner Music Group’s offer was the winning bid, given their history of releasing the band’s major albums like Blood Sugar Sex Magik and Californication.

The band’s earlier sale of publishing rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund for $150 million in 2015 may soon be part of a multi-billion-dollar takeover by Sony Music.

So, basically what we’re trying to say is, the RHCP are rich as hell right now.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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