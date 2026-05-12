Red Hot Chili Peppers cash in on $300 million catalog sale

The Red Hot Chili Peppers just split $300 million four ways, $75 million each from the sale of their entire music catalog
Warner Brothers bought the catalog, which includes 13 studio albums and decades of songs that generate around $26 million annually.
Warner Music Group’s offer was the winning bid, given their history of releasing the band’s major albums like Blood Sugar Sex Magik and Californication.
The band’s earlier sale of publishing rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund for $150 million in 2015 may soon be part of a multi-billion-dollar takeover by Sony Music.
So, basically what we’re trying to say is, the RHCP are rich as hell right now.