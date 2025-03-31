REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin is NOT happy with his former bandmates

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Lead singer of REO Speedwagon Kevin Cronin attends the T.J. Martell 40th Anniversary NY Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for T.J. Martell)

Back in December, REO Speedwagon announced their touring days were over, sort of. While the band quit playing shows all over the world, Kevin Cronin didn’t slow down. As a matter of fact, he’s on tour with Styx keeping the REO Speedwagon legacy alive.

However, 6 former members of REO Speedwagon announced a hometown reunion concert for charity and Kevin says he was knowingly left out. The reunion show is scheduled for June 14th in Champaign, Illinois. Why can’t Kevin be there and why does he feel “Knowingly excluded?” He’s on tour with Styx at that time and that show date has been on the calendar for quite some time, so of course he can’t be in two places at once.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Kevin shared this in a recent Facebook post:

“The organizers of the Champaign event could have picked a date when all of the former members of REO were available to participate,” Cronin wrote. “Instead they chose June 14, 2025, a date where it was public knowledge that I was previously committed to perform with Styx and Kevin Cronin Band in Bend, Oregon. Bottom line, I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in-person. And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this.”

He added, “After all I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded.”

Kevin Cronin and his band will be in Tampa opening up for Styx on May 31st




















