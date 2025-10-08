Revelations from the new Ozzy documentary

ARCHIV - Der Musiker Ozzy Osbourne, aufgenommen am 26. Januar 2010 in New York, USA. The King Of Darkness meldet sich am 14. Juni 2010 mit seinem zehnten Studioalbum namens "Scream" zurueck. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen) --- FILE -Recording artist Ozzy Osbourne poses for a portrait Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

The new Ozzy Osbourne documentary “No Escape From Now” is out and streaming on Paramount+ and it’s apparently full of new revelations from the Prince of Darkness. The documentary has rare interviews with all three of Ozzy’s kids, as well as appearances from several musicians, including Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N Roses and more.

The documentary reveals that Ozzy’s massive spinal surgery may have actually been unnecessary. Doctors revealed the surgery may have actual hurt Ozzy more than it helped and it caused him to be in the hospital for three months.

According to Variety, Ozzy’s son Jack also revealed that Ozzy never got over being fired from Black Sabbath for his substance abuse. Ozzy doesn’t speak on it himself during the doc, but he does say to someone off camera that everyone in Black Sabbath was “stoned,” but they were only upset about Ozzy being stoned. He claimed it drove him crazy.

The back surgery even affected Ozzy up to moments before his final show in his hometown of Birmingham. He reveals he almost didn’t perform due to a cracked vertebrae from that aggressive back surgery.

“No Escape From Now” is currently streaming on Paramount+.