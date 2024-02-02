Rick Stilp | Honoree for Feb 2nd, 2024

Rick was nominated by his Son, Jake, who shared how “Richard “Rick” Stilp started his career at Orlando fire department retired as a district chief. Then was the head director of central Florida fire academy. He finished his career as the fire chief of St Cloud fire department. Totaling over 45 years in the fire service. He has written multiple Haz Mat Paramedic books and travels the country teaching firefighters about Hazardous Materials and toxicology in the fire service. I forgot to mention he is also a Paramedic and a registered nurse. He also worked in the emergency room as a RN for 13 years. He was one of the first paramedics in central Florida in the 70′s.”

Rick, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive two tickets to see Styx and Foreigner with special guest John Waite in concert at the Mid Florida Credit Union Ampitheater in Tampa on July 20th.

©2024 Cox Media Group