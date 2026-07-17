Rock History about GNR, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Richards, Bob Marley, John Coltrane and Geezer Butler July 17th, 1993 an end for Guns N’ Roses, 1991 Lynyrd Skynyrd finally arrive, 1987 Keith Richards alone, 1975 Bob Marley live, 1967 We remember John Coltrane, happy birthday to Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler.

July 17th, 1993, Guns N’ Roses “Use Your Illusion” tour comes to an end in Buenos Aries. This is the last time that Axl Rose and Slash will share a stage together for 23 years. It isn’t until their reunion tour begins in 2016 that the two end up performing together again.

Today in 1991, Lynyrd Skynyrd under the name “Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991″ play Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That’s where their plane was headed when they had the plane crash in 1977. The T-shirts for the event say “Baton Rouge, after 14 years, we’re finally here.”

On this date in 1987, Keith Richards signs a solo record deal with Virgin Records.

Today in 1975, Bob Marley does a legendary concert at London’s Lyceum Theater. They record “No Woman, No Cry” at the show. This version becomes world famous, because that’s the live version that’s on the album “Legend.”

On this date in 1967, we lose one of the most amazing jzz saxophonists to ever live, John Coltrane.

We say happy birthday to Black Sabbath bassist, Geezer Butler, born today in 1949.

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