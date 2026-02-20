Rock History about Great White, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Kiss, Walter Becker and J Geils February 20th, 2003 a tragedy for Great White, 1982 Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo marry, 1976 Kiss leave prints and a birthday shared by Kurt Cobain, Walter Becker and J Geils.

The tragic Great White fire and Pat Benetar's wedding | Today in Rock, February 20

February 20th, 2003 at a Great White show at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island a fire breaks out. The fire takes the lives of over 100 people including the band’s guitarist Ty Longley.

Today in 1982 Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo get married. They are still together to this day.

On this date in 1976 Kiss leave their hand and foot prints in cement at Grauman’s Chinese theater in Hollywood.

Three very different artist’s share today as a birthday. Kurt Conbain of NIrvana, Walter Becker of Steely Dan and J Geils.