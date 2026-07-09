Rock History about Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead, Elvis Costello, Bon Scott and Mitch Mitchell July 9th, 1995 a last for Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead, 1977 Elvis Costello quits and a birthday shared by Bon Scott of AC/DC and Mitch Mitchell of The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

July 9th, 1995 at Soldier Field in Chicago, The Grateful Dead do their final concert with Jerry Garcia. Jerry passes away about a month later and he is not the first member of the band to pass away. Pigpen had passed away years earlier, but there is just something different when Jerry goes. The band decides to continue on. They play under the name The Dead and Dead And Company, but it’s just not the same without Jerry there.

Today in 1977 Elvis Costello quits his job at a cosmetics factory to pursue his music career. Being that decades later we’re still talking about Elvis in regard to his music, it seems like he made the right choice.

We find a couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1946, the late, great Bon Scott of AC/DC. Also born on this day in 1946, the late John Graham “Mitch” Mitchell, drummer from the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Below you watch Stewart Copeland of The Police discuss with me the importance of Mitch Mitchell’s drumming to Rock.

Stewart Copeland puts Mitch Mitchell at the top of the drummer's pyramid

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