Rock History about Jimmy Page, Casey Kasem, Santana, Bob Dylan and a happy birthday to Noddy Holder June 15th, 2016 Jimmy Page appears before a different type of audience, 2014 we lose Casey Kasem, 1999 Santana return, 1965 Bob Dylan rolls, and happy birthday to Slade singer Noddy Holder.

June 15th, 2016, Jimmy Page takes the stand in a trial, where Led Zeppelin is being sued, accused of borrowing part of the song “Taurus” from the band Spirit, to use as the introduction to their song “Stairway To Heaven.” Jimmy testifies that he was now aware of the song by Spirit called “Taurus,” and that they didn’t borrow anything and ultimately, the jury sides with Led Zeppelin.

Today in 2014, sadly, we lose an amazing radio host. The gentleman who was responsible for “America’s Top 40″ and was the voice of Shaggy on the Scooby Doo cartoons, the late, great, Casey Kasem.

On this date in 1999, Santana release their album “Supernatural.” It has a ton of hits on it, including “Smooth,” “Maria Maria” and “Put Your Lights On.” It is the first chart topping album the band has in 28 years.

Today in 1965, in a studio in New York, Bob Dylan records his classic, “Like A Rolling Stone.”

A birthday on today’s Rock calendar. Born today in 1946, vocalist from Slade, Noddy Holder.

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