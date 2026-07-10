Rock History about Joe Perry, Slash, Eric Clapton, Greg Kihn, Arlo Guthrie and Ronnie James Dio July 10th, 2016 Joe Perry of Aerosmith visits the doctor, 2012 Slash gets starred, 1968 Eric Clapton announces the end, a birthday shared by Greg Kihn, Arlo Guthrie and Ronnie James Dio.

July 10th, 2016, Joe Perry from Aerosmith has a cardiac arrest during a show. It’s not during an Aerosmith show. It’s with his other band, The Hollywood Vampires, that also includes Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp. It happens at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. This isn’t the only time that Joe ends up having a health problem that’s related to a show. Billy Joel also invited Joe to be a guest at Billy’s residency at Madison Square Garden. After that show, Joe also had a health problem.

Today in 2012 Slash gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the time Gins N’ Roses isn’t together. They have the ceremony, Charlie Sheen acting as Master of Ceremonies, jokes that it’s appropriate enough that Slash gets a star on the same street that soon enough, Axl will be sleeping on.

On this date in 1968 Eric Clapton announces the breakup of Cream.

We find a few Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1949, the late Greg Kihn. Born on this date in 1947, Arlo Guthrie. Ronald James Padavona was born today in 1942. You probably know him better as the late, great Ronnie James Dio.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here