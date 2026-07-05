Rock History about Led Zeppelin, Simon Kirke, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis and Robbie Robertson July 5th, 1980 Led Zeppelin welcome Simon Kirke of Bad Company, 1969 The Rolling Stones do a free show and a birthday shared by Huey Lewis and Robbie Robertson.

July 5th, 1980, Led Zeppelin are doing a show in Munich, Germany. They bring out Simon Kirke, drummer from Bad Comany and Free, to be a guest on stage with them, and they use two drummers to play “Whole Lotta Love.” This is the last time that Led Zeppelin will have a guest on stage witht them, becuase just two days later they wrap up this tour and by September John Bonham has passed and after that, the surviving members of the band decide to call it quits.

Today in 1969 The Rolling Stones play a free concert at Hyde Park in London. This concert was originally thought of to be an introduction to the fans of their new guitarist Mick Taylor. Mick’s being brought into the band to replace Brian Jones, whose been asked to leave. But just two days prior to this Brian passes away at just 27 years old. That turns this concert into a tribute to him and a celebration of his life.

We find a couple Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1950, Huey Lewis. Even though Huey was born in New York City, he absolutely started his career and has a home kind of feel for the Bay area. Born today in 1943, solo artist and guitarist and songwriter for The Band, the late great Robbie Robertson. Below you can catch a small clip of a conversation I had with Robbie before he passed.

Robbie Robertson reflects on leaving home at 16 Archived interview with the late guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan

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