Rock History about Leon Wilkeson, Bob Seger, Metallica, The Band, The Allmans and The Grateful Dead July 27th, 2001 we remember Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Leon Wilkeson, 1994 Bob Seger in court, 1984 Metallica go for 2, 1973 The Band, The Allman Brothers Band and Grateful Dead a day early, 1958 it’s proven, Rock speeds.

July 27th, 2001. Sadly, we lose bass player from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Leon Wilkerson.

Today in 1994, Bob Seger shows you he’s just like you and me. He serves on jury duty in Michigan. He’s the foreman of the jury and they end up finding the defendant guilty.

On this date in 1984, Metallica released their second album, “Ride The Lightning.”

And today in 1973, Watkins Glen, New York, Summer Jam. It’s supposed to start tomorrow. But thousands of people have already flooded into the area for the festival. So when The Band takes the stage to do their soundcheck, they decide to turn it into a mini set. The Allman Brothers up for soundcheck next do the same thing. When the Grateful Dead hit the stage to do their soundcheck, they end up playing two sets.

And today in 1958, the Esso Oil Company releases a study that they’ve done that show that drivers go faster, speed more, and waste more gas when they’re listening to this new fad of music, rock’n’roll.

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