Rock History about Motley Crue, Aerosmith, The Clash and happy birthday to Rickey Medlocke

February 17th, 2005 Motley Crue set out on the road for their “Red, White and Crue” tour with Tommy Lee back in the band. The tour has a circus, carnival type atmosphere that even features Tommy playing drums from a trapeze.

Today in 1990 Aerosmith are the musical guest on Saturday night live. But they also take part in a Wayne’s World skit with Tom Hanks playing a roadie for the band. Dana Carvey who plays Wayne’s sidekick Garth even plays some drume with the band.

On this date in 1979 The Clash play their first New York City show. It happens at The Palladium where 9 months later the iconic cover photo of “london Calling” is captured.

We wish a happy birthday today to guitarist Rckey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackfoot fame. Rickey is also an inductee to The Native American usic Hall of Fame.