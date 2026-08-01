Rock History about Rush, Pearl Jam, The Stones, GNR, MTV, Joe Elliott and the late Jerry Garcia August 1st, 2015 a last for Rush, 1992 a debut for Pearl Jam, 1989 The Stones wheels, 1987 GNR films, 1981 MTV gets started and a birthday sahred by Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead.

August 1st, 2015, sadly, Rush played their final concert with their drummer, Neil Peart. He was not just a drummer for the band, but also the lyricist. And after his passing, the future of the band is in doubt, but the band has returned to the road.

Today in 1992, Pearl Jam debuted the video for Jeremy on MTV. Now throughout the band’s career, they end up not making a lot of videos, but this one was very important. It depicts teen suicide and it ends up going on to win Video of the Year at the Video Music Awards for MTV that year.

On this date in 1989, the Rolling Stones released their album Steel Wheels. This album features their hit, Mixed Emotions.

Today in 1987, Guns N’ Roses shoot their first video ever. They do it for the song, Welcome to the Jungle, and they shoot it at 450 South La Brea in Hollywood.

Today in 1981, MTV launches. They do something that fell out of kind of fashion with the channel over the years. They show music videos, they do it 24 hours a day, and they absolutely catch the attention of teens across the United States. This was the first video played that day.

Then as we look at the calendar today, a couple birthdays on it. Born today in 1959, frontman from Def Leppard, Joe Elliott, and born today in 1942, the man who was the heart and soul of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia.

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