Rock History about Tommy Lee, Eric Clapton, The Who, The Stones, Bono, Sid Vicious and Dave Mason May 10th, 1986 Tommy Lee gets tied down, 1974 Eric Clapton covers up and The Who sell out quickly, 1963 a first for The Stones and a birthday shared by Bono, Sid Vicious and Dave Mason.

May 10th, 1986 Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee marries actress Heather Locklear. They divorce seven years later, but it’s not Tommy’s only visit to the alter.

Today in 1974 Eric Clapton records the Bob Marley song “I Shot The Sheriff.” Originally he doesn’t want to do it, but it becomes the only #1 hit of his career. So, I guess he’s probably ok with it now.

Also today in 1974 The Who set a record by selling out Madison Square Garden in only eight hours.

On this date in 1963 it’s The Rolling Stones first recording session where they record a cover of Chuck Berry’s “Come On.”

A few birthdays on today’s Rock calendar. Born in 1960, Paul Hewson, who you may know better as Bono Vox, or just Bono, singer for U2. Born in 1957 bassist for The Sex Pistols, Sid Vicious. Born today in 1946 solo artist and guitarist from Traffic, Dave Mason.

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