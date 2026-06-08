Rock History about Velvet Revolver, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney and Wings plus Derek Trucks birthday June 8th, 2004 Velvet Revolver get started, 2003 Billy Joel conquers Broadway, 1974 Paul McCatyney and Wings on top and happy birthday Derek Trucks.

June 8th, 2004, Velvet Revolver release their debut album “Contraband.” This is a band made up of a few members from Guns N’ Roses, Slash, Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum. As well as Dave Kushner as another guitarist and their front man, former singer from Stone Temple Pilots, Scott Weiland. The band does fairly well, but they do not last long.

Today in 2003 Billy Joel wins a Tony Award for the musical “Movin’ Out,” which features many of his hits.

On this date in 1974 Paul McCartney and Wings go to #1 on the album charts with “Band On The Run.”

Born today in 1979, guitarist Derek Trucks. Derek began his career with The Derek Trucks Band. Then he became a member of The Allman Brothers Band. Then he started The Tedeschi Trucks Band with his wife Susan Tedeschi.

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