Rock History all about Led Zeppelin, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Stones and The Charlie Daniels Band June 23rd, 2016 Led Zeppelin’s jury is back, 2013 we remember Bobby “Blue” Bland, 1980 The Rolling Stones get emotional and 1979 Charlie Daniels has a southern meeting.

June 23rd, 2016, we find Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin in a courtroom. It’s all about a case where they’re accused of stealing the intro to “Stairway To Heaven”, probabbly their most well known hit, from a song called “Taurus” from the band Spirit. The Spirit song came out in 1968 and nobody is really figuring that Zeppelin will be found guilty of plagiarism in 2016. The jury comes back and sides with Zeppelin.

Today in 2013, sadly, we lose Blues great Bobby “Blue” Bland.

On this date in 1980 The Rolling Stones release their album “Emotional Rescue.” This is the follow up to their album “Some Girls” and they’re doing really well with a lot of the songs they write. They have a couple hits. Very surprisingly, a lot of the material recordded for “Emotional Rescue” that doesn’t get released ends up coming out on their next album which is huge. That album was “Tattoo You.”

Today in 1979The Charlie Daniels Band release their single “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” This is probably Charlie’s signature song. Charlie plays the violin for both the Devil and Johnny in the story of the song. He says, the Devil’s violin part is really just a lot of noise.

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