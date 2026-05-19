Rock History: Allman Brothers, Eric Clapton, Phil Rudd, Joey Ramone, Dusty Hill and Pete Townshend May 19th, 2000 The Allmans make an announcement, 1979 Eric Clapton has a party and a day shared by Phil Rudd, Joey Ramone, Dusty Hill and Pete Townshend.

May 19th, 2000 The Allman Brothers Band announce that guitarist and founding member, Dickey Betts, will not be joining them on their Summer tour due to creative differences.

Today in 1979, Eric Clapton, just a couple months after marrying Pattie Boyd, gets a break in touring long enough so that they can have a wedding reception. At the reception, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr jam together for the first time in almost 10 years.

Today’s calendar has a bunch of Rock birthdays. Born today in 1954, drummer from AC/DC, Phil Rudd. Born today in 1951, Jeffrey Hyman. You may know him better as Joey Ramone from The Ramones. He actually started out as the band’s drummer. But because Dee Dee Ramone struggled to play bass and sing at the same time, Joey switched and became the band’s singer. Born on this date in 1949 bassist and some times vocalist for ZZ Top, the late Dusty Hill. Born today in 1945 Pete Townshend from The Who.

We remember the late Dusty Hill of ZZ Top born on this day, May 19, 1949 We remember the late Dusty Hill of ZZ Top born on this day, May 19, 1949

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