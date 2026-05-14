Rock History BB King, Frank Sinatra, Atlantic Records, CC Deville, Ian Astbury, David Byrne and more May 14th, 2015 we lose BB King, 1998 we lose Frank Sinatra, 1988 Atlantic Records celebrate, and a birthday shared by CC Deville, Ian Astbury, David Byrne, Gene Cornish and Jack Bruce.

May 14th, 2015 unfortunately we lose Blues icon BB King at 89 years old.

Today in 1998 we lose Frank Sintra at 82 years old.

On this date in 1988 Atlantic Records celebrate their 40th Anniversary at Madison Square Garden. Some of the performers include, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, Crosby Stills and Nash, Foreigner, Yes, Genesis, The Rascals and the headliner for the night, one of the few shows after John Bonham’s passing, Led Zeppelin, with John’s son Jason on the drums.

A number of Rock Birthdays on the calendar today. Born in 1962 Poison guitarist CC Deville. Also born in 1962 singer from The Cult, Ian Astbury. Born in 1952 Talking Heads front man, David Byrne. Born in 1945 guitarist from The Rascals, Gene Cornish. Born today in 1943 Cream bassist Jack Bruce.

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