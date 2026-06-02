Rock History Bo Diddley, Aerosmith, Springsteen, ELO, Paul McCartney, Pete Farndon and Charlie Watts June 2nd, 2008 we lose Bo Diddley, 1993 Aerosmith on tour, 1978 it gets dark for Springsteen, 1973 a first for ELO, 1973 Paul McCartney and Wings on top and we remember Pete Farndon and Charlie Watts on their shared birthday.

June 2nd, 2008, sadly we lose one of the architects of Rock N’ Roll, Bo Diddley. He was very well known for the beat that bears his name as well as for playing his signature cigar box guitar.

Today in 1993 Aerosmith kick off the US toure for theiralbum “Get A Grip.”

On this date in 1978 Bruce Springsteen releases his fourth album “Darkness On The Edge Of Town.” During the recording of this album Bruce has been involved in an intense legal battle with his original manager Mike Appel. For part of the time he was prevented from recording. I feel that legal battle has a lot to do with the darker tone of the songwriting and the darker edge of the music itself. The album has hits like “Badlands”, “The Promised Land” and “Prove It All Night.”

Today in 1973 ELO kick off their first US tour in San Diego.

On this date in 1973 Paul McCartney and Wings find themselves at #1 on the album chart with their album “Red Rose Speedway,” and they’re also number one on the singles chart with their song “My Love.”

A couple birthdays on today’s Rock calendar. Born today in 1952, the late Pete Farndon of The Pretenders. Born today in 1941, the beat of The Rolling Stones, the late, great Charlie Watts.

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