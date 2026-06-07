Rock History on Bret Michaels, AC/DC, Elton John, Blind Faith and we remember Prince on his birthday June 7th, 2009 Bret Michaels battles a set, 2004 AC/DC go diamond twice, 1975 Elton John is the first to start at the top, 1969 first for Blind Faith and we remember Prince on his birthday.

June 7th, 2009, after performing the Poison hit “Nothin’ But A Good Time” on The Tony Awards, Bret Michaels has a run in with a set, and the set wins. He ends up breaking his nose.

Today in 2004 AC/DC’s “Back In Black” is only the sixth album in history to be rated Double Diamond with RIAA certified sales of over 20 million.

On this date in 1975 Elton John’s album “Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy” becomes the first album to debut at #1.

Today in 1969, the group Blind Faith, that featured both Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood, plays their first gig ever, a free show at Hyde Park in London.

A birthday on today’s Rock calendar. Born today in 1958, Prince Rogers Nelson. You probably know him better as Prince. Except, on his 35th birthday he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol, truly making him an icon.

Prince "Love Symbol" guitar (Photo by Joe Rock)

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