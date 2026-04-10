Rock History covering albums from The Cult and Peter Frampton, plus The Doors and The Beatles April 10th, 1989 The Cult release a monster album, 1976 Peter Frampton goes to #1, 1970 The Doors get shutdown and in 1962 a loss for The Beatles.

April 10th, 1989 The Cult release their fourth album “Sonic Temple.” This is easily the best selling album from the band. It includes some of their biggest hits, including “Fire Woman” and “Sweet Soul Sister.”

Today in 1976 Peter Frampton goes to #1 on the album chart with “Frampton Comes Alive.” The album captures 10 non consecutive weeks at #1. More than any other album that year.

On this date in 1970 in Boston at one of the final concerts from The Doors, Jim Morrison teasing the audience from the stage asking if they want to see something that rhymes with sock. He eventually comes right out and asks if they want to see his genitals. Being that he has some legal issues from allegedly doing the same thing at a show in Miami,keyboardist Ray Manzarek pulls him off stage as the power in the arena is cut off.

Today in 1962 original bassist for The Beatles, Stu Sutcliffe passes away.

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