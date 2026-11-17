Rock History covering The Beatles, Offspring, Bob Dylan, Guns N’ Roses, John Lennon and Martin Barre November 17, 2003 The Beatles naked, 1998 Offspring fly, 1994 Bob Dylan unplugged, 1988 Guns N’ Roses on the cover, 1980 John Lennon doubles, and happy birthday Martin Barre of Jethro Tull.

November 17, 2003, The Beatles released their album, “Let It Be Naked.” Now this is the “Let It Be” album, but they’ve stripped off all of Phil Spector’s production, so it makes for a very different sounding album.

Today in 1998, The Offspring released their album Americana, which features the hit Pretty Fly for a White Guy.

Today in 1994, Bob Dylan begins recording his MTV Unplugged appearance.

Today in 1988, Guns N’ Roses appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine with the headline Hard Rock Heroes. Now that summer they were out on tour with Aerosmith and Aerosmith was pretty sure that they were the ones who were getting the cover of Rolling Stone. But by the time the tour wraps up, their opening act has become a lot more popular.

Today in 1980, John Lennon releases his Double Fantasy album. This is the last album he releases in his lifetime as he’s murdered just a few weeks later.

And then we take a look at the calendar, we find a rock birthday on it. Born today in 1946, guitarist from Jethro Tull, Martin Barre.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here