Rock History covering Billy Joel, Springsteen, Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin and Spinal Tap’s Michael McKean

October 17th, 1989, that Billy Joel releases his “Storm Front” album. This album contains his huge hit, “We Didn’t Start the Fire”, and the album was produced by Billy along with Mick Jones from the band Foreigner.

Today in 1980, Bruce Springsteen releases his double album, “The River.” Now this album is a big one for Springsteen and it includes his first top 10 hit with the single “Hungry Heart.”

Today in 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd released their album, “Street Survivors.” This is the last album they release and they do it shortly before their plane crash. This is the reissued version of the album cover because the original version of the album had flames all over the cover and in the aftermath of the plane crash it definitely seemed in poor taste.

Today in 1969, Led Zeppelin kick off their 4th tour of the United States. And they must have practiced because they kick it off at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Then we take a look at the rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1947, Michael McKean. You may know him as David St. Hubbins from “Spinal Tap”, but he was also Lenny on “Laverne and Shirley.” And when it comes to being in a band, he was for a short time in the band The Left Banke that at one time had the hit “Walk Away Renee.”

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here