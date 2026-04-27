Rock History covering Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, U2 and remembering Ace Frehley on his birthday April 27th, 2012 Bob Dylan gets a medal, 2006 Keith Richards falls from a tree, 1987 U2 on the cover and we remember the late Ace Frehley on his birthday.

April 27th, 2012 Bob Dylan is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The medal is the highest honor that can be given to a civilian in the Unted States. The medal is presented to Bob by President Obama. Dylan is only the 29th musician to receive this award. Other musicians who were presented the medal include, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Irving Berlin.

Today in 2006 Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is on vacation in Fiji. For some reasin he climbs a coconut tree, which he then falls out of and gets a concussion. Of all the things people would guess could lay up Keith Rochards, getting a concussion from falling out of a coconut tree probably isn’t even in the top 100.

On this date in 1987 U2 appear on the cover of Time Magazine with the headline “Rock’s Hottest Ticket.” At the time the band had recently released their album “The Joshua Tree” which was absolutely huge. They were currently touring for the album selling out shows all over the place and that explains the headline.

Born today in 1951, Paul Frehley. You probably know him better as the late, original guitarist from Kiss, Ace Frehley.

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