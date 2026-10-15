Rock History covering CBGB, Paul and Linda McCartney, Joe Satriani, Rush, Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix October 15th, 2006 CBGB closes, 1995 Paul and LInda McCartney on tv, 1987 Joe Satriani surfing, 1985 Rush windows, 1968 a Zeppelin name change and 1965 Jimi Hendrix signs.

October 15th, 2006 CBGB closes its doors. Now, the name, it’s country, bluegrass, blues, and other music for uplifting Gormandizers. The final concert at the venue, this legendary New York venue, is punk legend Patti Smith. Now her final song of the night is “Elegie.” And as part of that song, Patty reads off a list of punk legends who helped build the venue who have since passed away.

Today in 1995, Paul and Linda McCartney appear on The Simpsons. It’s an episode where they’re helping Lisa Simpson become a vegetarian. And Paul even explains to Lisa that if you play “Maybe I’m Amazed” backwards, you’ll get a recipe for lentil soup.

Today in 1987, Joe Satriani releases his second full-length solo album, “Surfing with the Alien.”

Today in 1985, Rush released their album, “Power Windows”, which includes the hit, “The Big Money.”

Today in 1968, The New Yardbirds do their first concert under their new name, Led Zeppelin.

And today in 1965, Jimi Hendrix signs his first record contract.

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