Rock History covering Clarence Clemons, Fleetwood Mac, Dizzy Reed, Carl Radle and Paul McCartney June 18th, 2011 we lose Clarence Clemons, 1977 Fleetwood Mac do this only once, and a birthday shared by Dizzy Reed, Carl Radle and Paul McCartney.

June 18th, 2011, sadly we lose saxophonist from The E Street Band, Clarence Clemons. Now Clarence, not just a major force in The E Street Band, but he is a saxophonist who has played with a myriad of different artists, including everybody from The Grateful Dead to Aretha Franklin.

Today in 1977 Fleetwood Mac got to #1 on the singles chart with their song “Dreams.” It’s the lone number one hit the band has.

We find a few Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1963, Darren “Dizzy” Reed, keyboardsit from Guns N’ Roses. Born on this date in 1942 bassist from Derek and The Dominos, Carl Radle. Also born today in 1942, James Paul McCartney. Most people refer to him simply as Paul McCartney. A member of The Beatles obviously, a full one quarter of the band, half of the songwriting team of Lennon and McCartney, plus a major solo artist as well.

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