Rock History covering Cream, Pink Floyd, The Who, Bruce Springsteen and happy birthday to Lou Gramm May 2nd, 2005 Cream reunite, 1995 Pink Floyd go Diamond, 1979 The Who’s new drummer, 1972 Bruce Springsteen auditions and Happy birthday Lou Gramm

May 2nd, 2005 Cream play the first of four reunion shows at The Royal Albert Hall in London. This is where they had done their final concert 36 years earlier. This is also the first time the band has played together since they were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Today in 1995 Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” is certified Diamond for sales of more than ten million. The album ultimately goes on to surpass twenty million in sales.

On this date in 1979 The Who do their first show with their new drummer since Keith Moon’s passing. Kenney Jones formerly of The Faces is the man behind the kit.

Today in 1972 Bruce Springsteen auditions for John Hammond Sr for CBS Records. Hammond had signed Bob Dylan and Aretha Franklin. They record a 14 song demo. Their meeting was supposed to be fifteen minutes long, but it lasted two hours. Five weeks later, Springsteen signs.

Born today in 1950, one of the best voices in rock, Lou Gramm, the voice of Foreigner and a successful solo artist.

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